Mexican peso falls

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s peso weakened on Friday, as the outgoing president vigorously reiterated his call for a controversial judicial overhaul that may depend on the ruling coalition reaching a two-thirds congressional majority needed to amend the constitution.

The makeup of the next Congress, which takes office in September, is still up in the air as the electoral authority has yet to finalize vote counts from last Sunday’s election.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pushed for the judicial overhaul, which includes the popular election of Supreme Court judges, other magistrates as well as electoral authorities.