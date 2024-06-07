AIRLINK 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
BOP 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
DFML 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.89%)
DGKC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
FCCL 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFBL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.7%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.88%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.42%)
HUBC 138.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
KEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
MLCF 37.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
OGDC 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.32%)
PAEL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 114.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-2.04%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.66%)
PTC 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.13%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.8%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.71%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
TPLP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
TRG 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.09%)
UNITY 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,628 Decreased By -89.8 (-1.16%)
BR30 24,430 Decreased By -347.2 (-1.4%)
KSE100 73,230 Decreased By -632.9 (-0.86%)
KSE30 23,474 Decreased By -217.2 (-0.92%)
UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ Myanmar military attacks on civilians

Published 07 Jun, 2024

UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday he “strongly condemns” recent attacks by Myanmar’s military that reportedly killed scores of civilians in western Rakhine state and northern Sagain region in recent days.

“The Secretary-General… strongly condemns the recent attacks by the Myanmar military that have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including in Rakhine State,” Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Clashes have rocked Rakhine since the Arakan Army (AA) attacked forces of the ruling junta in November, ending a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021.

The AA says it is fighting for more autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine population in the state, which is also home to around 600,000 members of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

ASEAN ‘deeply concerned’ by escalating Myanmar violence

This week it said junta troops had killed more than 70 Rakhine civilians in a raid on Byain Phyu village, north of the state capital Sittwe. The junta said the claim was “propaganda”.

Phone and internet services have been all but cut off across swathes of Rakhine state, making communication difficult.

