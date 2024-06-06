AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Pakistan may become UNSG non-permanent member

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to get elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the eighth term, as the UN General Assembly is set to meet today (Thursday) to elect five non-permanent members of the Council.

Those elected will serve for two years, from January 1, 2025, through the end of 2026, replacing Japan, Ecuador, Malta, Mozam-bique, and Switzerland whose terms end on December 31 this year.

Pakistan has earlier served for seven terms and the country’s candidature was endorsed by the 53-member Asian Group. This time around, Pakistan is likely to be elected unopposed, replacing Japan. Pakistan’s earlier terms at the UNSC were in 2012-13, 2003-04, 1993-94, 1983-84, 1976- 77, 1968-69, and 1952-53. The Security Council is composed of 15 countries, five of which - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States – are permanent members, granting them the right to veto any resolution or decision. The 10 non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly, which comprises all 193 UN Member States, and in line with geographical distribution by region.

Voting is conducted by secret ballot and candidates must receive a two-thirds majority, or 128 votes, even if they run uncontested.

UNSG

