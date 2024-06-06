AIRLINK 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-06

Minister urges compliance to environmental laws

Recorder Report Published 06 Jun, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has assured that the provincial environmental watchdog will strengthen its operations to ensure that the conditions in clearance and no-objection certificates issued to industries and institutions are fully followed to reduce pollution instances.

Sindh Environment Minister Dost Muhammad Rahimoon held out this assurance while speaking as a chief guest at an interactive dialogue to mark World Environment Day.

The dialogue on “SDG no. 15-Life on land” was organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

He conceded that the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency should ensure compliance with the environmental laws and regulations by the industrial and transport sectors to ensure that there is minimal pollution in the urban areas.

He said that a massive budget of Rs 29 billion was spent annually only to enable the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to ensure cleanliness in just two urban centres in the province that are Karachi and Hyderabad.

Prof Dr Noman Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Architecture and Planning at the NED University of Engineering & Technology, said that flawed urban planning in most parts of the city involving the use of small residential plots for tall buildings had been one of the major reasons behind the fast deterioration in environmental conditions. He said that expensive gated communities being built on the city’s outskirts had been fast usurping farmlands and wildlife sanctuaries.

Saqib Ejaz Hussain, Shabina Faraz, Naeem Qureshi, NFEH President also spoke.

Sindh Government environmental laws

