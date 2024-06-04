‘Most visited place on earth’: Emaar announces AED1.5bn expansion for Dubai Mall

Dubai Mall – the “most visited place on earth” in 2023 – is set to undergo an AED1.5 billion expansion, which will add 240 luxury stores as well as food and beverage outlets to its already sprawling area of 1.2 million square metres, announced its developer Emaar Properties on Monday.

The establishment is already the world’s second-largest shopping mall with two anchor department stores – Galeries Lafayette and Bloomingdale’s.

It currently houses over 1,200 retail and more than 200 food and beverage outlets.

“The new Dubai Mall expansion is a great addition to one of the most visited sites in the world,” Chairman of Emaar Properties, Mohamed Alabbar, was quoted as saying in a press release.

“It reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to remain at the forefront of global innovation and culture, further solidifying our city’s position as a top global destination.”

In 2023, Dubai Mall became the most visited place on Earth, achieving a new attendance record with 105 million visitors, a 19 per cent increase from the previous year, as announced by Dubai government’s media office.

Dubai also experienced an exceptional year in terms of tourism in 2023 as it received a record-breaking 17 million international visitors, according to the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

The momentum has continued in 2024 as the city welcomed 5.2 million international visitors in the first three months (Jan-March), up 11% as compared to the same period of 2023.