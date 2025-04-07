AIRLINK 169.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-3.18%)
Pakistan

Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

  • Kharji Ring leader Shireen was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies due to his involvement in numerous terrorist activities
BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2025 Updated April 7, 2025 10:57am

Security forces killed nine terrorists including a High-Value Target in an intelligence based operation in general area Takwara, Dera Ismail Khan District on Sunday night.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location and after an intense fire exchange, Kharji Ring leader Shireen including eight others were killed.

Afghan border: Infiltration bid thwarted, 8 terrorists killed

“Kharji Ring leader Shireen was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies due to his involvement in numerous terrorist activities, and besides being involved in target killing of numerous innocent civilians, was also responsible for Shahadat of Captain Hasnain Akhtar, Shaheed on 20 March 2025,” the press release said.

“Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and has brought the main perpetrator to justice.”

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them, added the ISPR.

The ISPR said that the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

As Pakistan sees an increase in terror activities, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared its own Provincial Action Plan to eliminate terrorism and improve law and order in the province.

The action plan is structured around seven key pillars including counterterrorism measures, political and social initiatives, legal reforms, good governance, general administrative measures, monitoring, and public awareness campaigns.

It outlines 84 specific actions across 18 thematic areas, assigning responsibilities to relevant provincial departments and federal agencies with defined timelines. Key Features of the Action Plan include Strengthening the State’s Authority, restoring public confidence in the system through visible action against terrorists, continuation of kinetic operations against terrorists, Strict enforcement of counterterrorism laws, improving public service delivery and incorporating community input in security and development matters.

