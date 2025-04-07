NACTA establishes National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre

The National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has approved establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center (NIFTAC).

This was decided at the 5th meeting of NACTA Board of Governors held under the chairmanship of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad today.

National Coordinator NACTA Dr Khalid Chauhan gave a detailed briefing to the board members. All the recommendations presented by Chauhan were approved in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Naqvi said that NIFTAC was established after consultation with the relevant stakeholders to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism.

“The establishment of this institution will prove to be an important step towards achieving the real objectives of NACTA,” the interior minister said.

He emphasized that the establishment of NIFTAC will lead towards ensuring the full implementation of the National Action Plan.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that NIFTAC will play an effective role in enhancing the capacity of NACTA.