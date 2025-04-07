AIRLINK 164.99 Decreased By ▼ -10.56 (-6.02%)
BOP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
CNERGY 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.19%)
FCCL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.13%)
FFL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-5.49%)
FLYNG 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.87%)
HUBC 135.69 Decreased By ▼ -6.63 (-4.66%)
HUMNL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.78%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.86%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.78%)
MLCF 59.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.61%)
OGDC 213.80 Decreased By ▼ -12.97 (-5.72%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.41%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-6.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.36%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.25%)
POWER 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.66%)
PPL 174.50 Decreased By ▼ -11.42 (-6.14%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-6.92%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.99%)
SEARL 94.01 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-6.26%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-5.87%)
SYM 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-8.14%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.8%)
TRG 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-7.27%)
WAVESAPP 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.47%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
YOUW 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
BR100 12,333 Decreased By -492.7 (-3.84%)
BR30 36,741 Decreased By -2119.8 (-5.45%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Pakistan

NACTA establishes National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre

BR Web Desk Published 07 Apr, 2025 02:47pm

The National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has approved establishment of the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center (NIFTAC).

This was decided at the 5th meeting of NACTA Board of Governors held under the chairmanship of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad today.

National Coordinator NACTA Dr Khalid Chauhan gave a detailed briefing to the board members. All the recommendations presented by Chauhan were approved in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Naqvi said that NIFTAC was established after consultation with the relevant stakeholders to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism.

“The establishment of this institution will prove to be an important step towards achieving the real objectives of NACTA,” the interior minister said.

He emphasized that the establishment of NIFTAC will lead towards ensuring the full implementation of the National Action Plan.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that NIFTAC will play an effective role in enhancing the capacity of NACTA.

NACTA Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center

