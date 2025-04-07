National development: wheel back on the track, says PM Shehbaz

LAHORE: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here at Model Town and discussed matters concerning national importance, sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion that the wheel of national development has got back on its track, now no one will be allowed to carry out political sabotage activities.

The PM said political stability and law and order situation in the country is improving day by day, the sources said.

Engineers’ role in national development emphasized

Interior Minister briefed the Prime Minister about the ongoing operation to repatriate Afghans to their homeland. He also congratulated the Prime Minister for reducing electricity prices. He also briefed the Prime Minister on the political situation and matters concerning law and order.

The steps taken for peace and order in Balochistan and KP were also discussed.

The Prime Minister said government and its allies should discuss their matters in the parliament. He said there is unprecedented political harmony among the government allies.

In the meeting, which lasted for about 40 minutes, the Interior Minister who is also the PCB Chairman also informed the Prime Minister about the steps taken for preparations for the PSL season including the security measures for the mega event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025