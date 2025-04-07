AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil tumbles further as US-China trade conflict fuels recession fears

Reuters Published April 7, 2025 Updated April 7, 2025 05:54pm

LONDON: Oil prices extended losses on Monday, falling more than 2% as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China stoked fears of a recession that would reduce demand for crude while OPEC+ readies a supply increase.

The Brent and WTI benchmarks both dropped to their lowest since April 2021.

Brent futures were down $1.61, or 2.5%, to $63.97 per barrel at 1301 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1.64, or 2.7%, at $60.35.

Oil plunged by 7% on Friday as China ramped up tariffs on U.S. goods, escalating a trade war that has led investors to price in a higher probability of recession. Last week, Brent and WTI lost 10.9% and 10.6%, respectively.

“The uncertainty around tariff policy - that’s still very present. You have a number of Wall Street banks slashing economic prospects and calling out much greater probabilities of recession,” said Harry Tchilinguirian at Onyx Capital Group. “That’s really what’s driving sentiment.”

Govt urged to reduce oil prices in line with global trends

Goldman Sachs on Monday forecast a 45% chance of recession in the U.S. over the next 12 months and made downward revisions to its oil price projections. Citi and Morgan Stanley also cut their Brent outlooks. JPMorgan said last week that it sees a 60% probability of recession in the U.S. and globally.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced sharp cuts to crude oil prices for Asian buyers, dropping the price in May to the lowest level in four months.

“It’s a demonstration of the belief that tariffs will hurt oil demand,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga. “It goes to show the Saudis, just like every man and his dog, expect the supply and demand balance to be affected and they are forced to cut their official selling prices.”

Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, China said on Friday that it would impose additional levies of 34% on American goods, confirming investor fears that a full-blown global trade war has begun.

Imports of oil, gas and refined products were given exemptions from Trump’s sweeping new tariffs, but the policies could stoke inflation, slow economic growth and intensify trade disputes, weighing on oil prices.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday that Trump’s new tariffs were “larger than expected” and the economic fallout was likely to be so, too.

Adding to the downward momentum, the OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies decided to advance plans for output increases. The group now aims to return 411,000 barrels per day to the market in May, up from the previously planned 135,000 bpd.

“This potential influx of supply, reversing cuts maintained over the past two years, represents a major shift in market dynamics and acts as a significant headwind for prices,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of New Delhi-based research firm SS WealthStreet.

At the weekend, OPEC+ ministers emphasised the need for full compliance with oil output targets and called for over-producers to submit plans by April 15 to compensate for pumping too much.

Demand is already looking weaker, with crude imports softening in Asia in the first quarter, data compiled by LSEG Oil Research shows.

Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil tumbles further as US-China trade conflict fuels recession fears

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Trump’s tariff threat: Pakistan’s $3.3bn trade surplus with US at risk, says report

NACTA establishes National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre

Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Engro Energy denies breach, terminates EPQL SPA after acquirer’s withdrawal

Trump’s tariff ‘medicine’ injects turmoil into global markets

Stocks dive in Asia, markets hunger for rapid US rate cuts

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

National development: wheel back on the track, says PM Shehbaz

Read more stories