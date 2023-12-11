BAFL 51.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.31%)
BIPL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.89%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.55%)
DFML 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.64%)
DGKC 79.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.41%)
FABL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.78%)
FCCL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.93%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
HBL 124.52 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-4.34%)
HUBC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.2%)
OGDC 125.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.29%)
PAEL 22.04 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.23%)
PIBTL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
PIOC 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.65%)
PPL 113.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.1%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-5.31%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.04%)
SSGC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
TELE 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
TPLP 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.58%)
TRG 97.42 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.76%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.01%)
BR100 6,781 Decreased By -34.3 (-0.5%)
BR30 23,966 Decreased By -279.4 (-1.15%)
KSE100 66,012 Decreased By -211.3 (-0.32%)
KSE30 22,048 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Indian designer Manish Malhotra opens first global flagship store in Dubai Mall

BR Life & Style Published 11 Dec, 2023 06:04pm
Photo courtesy: Vogue Arabia
Photo courtesy: Vogue Arabia

Eminent Indian couture designer Manish Malhotra opened his flagship store in Dubai Mall within glitzy Fashion Avenue on Sunday in efforts to bring “Indian embroidery to a global platform”.

In an Instagram post announcing the opening, Malhotra wrote: “Our Dubai store is a reflection of my home where every person who walks in, is embraced by Indian culture and hospitality.”

The store – located among Valentino and Tom Ford – sprawls over 5,000 square feet, and even includes a private high jewelry room where guests can discover Malhotra’s collection of diamond, emerald and ruby sets, replete with a VIP room, according to Vogue Arabia.

Malhotra began his career as a costume designer for Bollywood has since styled actors for over 1,000 films including Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif.

He set up his couture brand in 2005, and in 2019 he expanded into fine jewellery with Manish Malhotra Jewellery in partnership with heritage jeweler brand Raniwala 1881.

Among his roster of international clients include Jennifer Aniston and Naomi Campbell.

Dubai boasts a robust community of expat Indians and Pakistanis where festivals such as Eid and Diwali prompt a series of pop-up exhibits and shows that display Indian and Pakistani designers who do not have a retail front.

Pakistan’s fashion heavyweights all set to begin exhibits in Dubai this week

Dubai is no stranger to Indian designers setting up shop. Popular Indian designer Sabyasachi opened Sabyasachi Jewellery Dubai, in Jumeirah, selling fine jewellery from the brand.

Earlier this year, Anita Dongre too, opened a flagship store in Dubai Mall, which boasts clients such as celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Beyoncé and Kate Middleton.

MENA Dubai Dubai Mall Manish Malhotra

Comments

1000 characters

Indian designer Manish Malhotra opens first global flagship store in Dubai Mall

SBP seen as holding key policy rate as monetary policy committee meets Tuesday

Inter-bank: rupee settles lower against US dollar

KSE-100 retreats 211 points but stays above 66,000

Market cap: Pakistan’s energy giant Mari Petroleum joins billion-dollar club

Lifetime disqualification verdict, Elections Act amendment cannot co-exist: CJP

Fighting intensifies across Gaza, raising alarm over potential exodus into Egypt

Open-market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at $137mn in November

Mari Petroleum successfully drills development well in Sindh

IIOJK special status: Pakistan rejects Indian SC verdict on Article 370

Read more stories