Indian designer Manish Malhotra opens first global flagship store in Dubai Mall

Eminent Indian couture designer Manish Malhotra opened his flagship store in Dubai Mall within glitzy Fashion Avenue on Sunday in efforts to bring “Indian embroidery to a global platform”.

In an Instagram post announcing the opening, Malhotra wrote: “Our Dubai store is a reflection of my home where every person who walks in, is embraced by Indian culture and hospitality.”

The store – located among Valentino and Tom Ford – sprawls over 5,000 square feet, and even includes a private high jewelry room where guests can discover Malhotra’s collection of diamond, emerald and ruby sets, replete with a VIP room, according to Vogue Arabia.

Malhotra began his career as a costume designer for Bollywood has since styled actors for over 1,000 films including Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif.

He set up his couture brand in 2005, and in 2019 he expanded into fine jewellery with Manish Malhotra Jewellery in partnership with heritage jeweler brand Raniwala 1881.

Among his roster of international clients include Jennifer Aniston and Naomi Campbell.

Dubai boasts a robust community of expat Indians and Pakistanis where festivals such as Eid and Diwali prompt a series of pop-up exhibits and shows that display Indian and Pakistani designers who do not have a retail front.

Dubai is no stranger to Indian designers setting up shop. Popular Indian designer Sabyasachi opened Sabyasachi Jewellery Dubai, in Jumeirah, selling fine jewellery from the brand.

Earlier this year, Anita Dongre too, opened a flagship store in Dubai Mall, which boasts clients such as celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Beyoncé and Kate Middleton.