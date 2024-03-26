Curated dining concept: Time Out Market Dubai stands out for its view, variety

Downtown Dubai – one of the most popular areas for dining and entertainment – is hosting a variety of food and entertainment activities during Ramadan with Time Out Market, a curated dining experience, standing out for its concept.

Featuring unfettered views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain, the food hall comprises 17 homegrown brands led by award-winning chefs and restaurateurs, while featuring limited-edition dishes and Ramadan specials.

“Dubai is a melting pot of expats and people of many nationalities, especially those from Asian countries,” Clementine Koch, marketing manager of Time Out Market, told Business Recorder.

“Even if you cannot go anywhere else, you can come to Time Out Market and experience a curated selection of the best Dubai has to offer, while also trying out your own native cuisine.”

Time Out Market is the world’s first food and cultural market based on editorial curation, a spin-off from Time Out magazine – created in 1968 – to inspire people to experience the best of a city.

The brand opened in Dubai in 2021, which was its 7th global location.

“Reflecting the culture and cuisine of the host city is very important to us. At the moment, for Ramadan, we are pleased to feature traditional decorations, Arabic food and a limited-edition Ramadan menu for customers,” she added.

Time Out Market, globally, works on the premise of setting up the food hall as an attraction in itself, largely based on its location. The team scours the city on offer for the perfect location that will attract tourists and locals alike.

The Dubai outpost is located in Souk Al Bahar, in the heart of downtown, anchored by Dubai Mall – which was the world’s “most-visited place on earth” in 2023.

“If we do not find the right location, we will not open in an alternate space,” said Koch.

Beyond highlighting food and beverage concepts, the food hall is also an art and culture platform, inviting the local community of artists and giving them visibility.

“For Ramadan particularly we are featuring live oud music, and traditional calligraphy classes to reflect Dubai.”

The market is hence, an attraction for those transient travelers with only a few hours to spare, and for those on a longer trip.

“The region is such that people are eager and willing to try different types of cuisine, and we are happy to provide that,” added Koch.

“We stay on top of restaurants and food that is trending, trying to add 2-3 new kitchens a year.”

The first Time Out Market opened 10 years ago in Lisbon which saw 4.1 million visitors in 2019. Following this success, five more opened in North America in 2019 including Miami, New York, Boston, Montréal and Chicago.

Upcoming global locations include Abu Dubai, Bahrain, Riyadh, Barcelona, Osaka and Vancouver.

For those looking to avail more iftar meals and deals in Downtown Dubai this Ramadan, other spots in the vicinity with views include the Address Downtown which is featuring an all-day menu featuring a mix of Arabic and international dishes.

Social House, inside Dubai Mall, offers a large wraparound patio with excellent views. This food hall concept offers an international menu replete with shawarma and sushi.

If one is looking for a sky-high experience, there is At.mosphere on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa with live oud music. Plates include wagyu short ribs, smoked salmon and a live station with braised baby lamb.

