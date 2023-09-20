Tiffany & Co.’s famed Blue Box Café set to open at Dubai Mall

LVMH-owned Tiffany & Co. will be opening the first Middle-East outpost of its famed Blue Box Café at Dubai Mall in October, reported Time Out Dubai this week.

It will be located at the Grand Atrium entrance next to the Tiffany and Co. store and will mirror the the ambience of the Blue Box Café located within Tiffany & Co.’s flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York.

The Blue Box Café has outlets in New York City, London and Hong Kong and the Dubai outpost will be the fourth location, globally. The New York location is helmed by renowned celebrity chef, Daniel Boulud.

Like its sister cafes around the world, it will too be decorated in the iconic Tiffany robin egg blue colour, replete with a chandelier made of Tiffany boxes.

The cafe will seat 38 guests, and offer a menu of French-inspired New York classics – in keeping with Tiffany & Co.’s heritage.

The jewelry brand has collaborated with Rikas Hospitality Group for the venture – the creators of concept spaces that include popular spots in Dubai like Twiggy, La Cantine and Mimi Kakushi.