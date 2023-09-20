BAFL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.45%)
BIPL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
DGKC 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
FABL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FCCL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.78%)
HUBC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.42%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.99%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
PIOC 84.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.01%)
PPL 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.86%)
PRL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.14%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.49%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.05%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,586 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 16,295 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Tiffany & Co.’s famed Blue Box Café set to open at Dubai Mall

  • Café to start welcoming guests in October 2023 and will be the fourth location globally
BR Life & Style Published 20 Sep, 2023 02:32pm
Photo: Instagram @blueboxcafenyc
Photo: Instagram @blueboxcafenyc

LVMH-owned Tiffany & Co. will be opening the first Middle-East outpost of its famed Blue Box Café at Dubai Mall in October, reported Time Out Dubai this week.

It will be located at the Grand Atrium entrance next to the Tiffany and Co. store and will mirror the the ambience of the Blue Box Café located within Tiffany & Co.’s flagship Fifth Avenue store in New York.

Tiffany, now owned by LVMH, reopens on a Fifth Avenue in flux

The Blue Box Café has outlets in New York City, London and Hong Kong and the Dubai outpost will be the fourth location, globally. The New York location is helmed by renowned celebrity chef, Daniel Boulud.

Like its sister cafes around the world, it will too be decorated in the iconic Tiffany robin egg blue colour, replete with a chandelier made of Tiffany boxes.

The cafe will seat 38 guests, and offer a menu of French-inspired New York classics – in keeping with Tiffany & Co.’s heritage.

LVMH, Gucci to expand in India with new outlets in Reliance’s luxury mall

The jewelry brand has collaborated with Rikas Hospitality Group for the venture – the creators of concept spaces that include popular spots in Dubai like Twiggy, La Cantine and Mimi Kakushi.

MENA Dubai LVMH Tiffany Tiffany & Co.

Comments

1000 characters
BhK Sep 20, 2023 03:09pm
What a way to burn money!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Tiffany & Co.’s famed Blue Box Café set to open at Dubai Mall

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open-market: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Caretaker commerce minister, SBP governor discuss export enhancement measures

Pakistan wants peaceful, cooperative ties with India: FM Jilani

Pakistan’s power generation cost declines nearly 18% in August

PPL’s profit jumps whopping 79% in FY23

Canada’s concerned Sikh community urges Ottawa to get tough with India

Power Division shares CDMP with IMF, World Bank

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

Read more stories