Dubai: learning from a tourism success story

“The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it. It isn’t something you await, but rather create.”

This is one of the quotes that you read when you visit Museum of the Future in Dubai. The museum welcomes people of all ages to see, touch, and shape the future, giving a ride on a journey through possible futures.

In 2023, Dubai saw an exceptional year as it received a record-breaking 17 million international tourists, 19% higher than the previous year, according to the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). It bounced back very quickly from the pandemic, and is now creating records each year.

The year 2024 is also poised to count more as the city welcomed 5.2 million international visitors in the first three months (Jan-March), up 11% as compared to the same period of 2023.

Dubai also recently concluded the 31st edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), a global travel and tourism event, where more than 46,000 industry professionals from over 160 countries – including 33,500 visitors – marked their presence.

ATM 2024 witnessed a 15% year-on-year increase in attendees compared to its landmark 30th edition, setting a new record for the show and demonstrating the strength, resilience, and momentum of the global travel and tourism sector.

In line with ATM 2024’s theme, ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’, over 2,600 exhibitors gathered at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) to explore the drivers behind industry growth and identify future opportunities.

Dubai is often referred to as an “artificial city” due to its extensive use of modern engineering and construction techniques to transform its natural landscape into a highly developed urban environment - but is widely seen as the world’s greatest tourism success story.

Let’s find out how the economic jewel of the Middle East secured the top spot as the No. 1 global destination in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2024 awards for the third consecutive year, making it the first city to achieve this remarkable milestone in succession.

Vision and planning

The vision of Dubai’s rulers, particularly Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has been pivotal in transforming the city. Their strategic planning, focus on diversification, and commitment to innovation have created a thriving and dynamic city that stands as a model for urban development and economic and tourism success.

The Dubai Frame, a 150-meter rectangular structure is a prominent landmark in the UAE, positioned between the historic and modern areas of Dubai. The frame provides panoramic views of both parts of the city.

Sheikh Rashid laid the foundation for modern Dubai with infrastructure projects such as Dubai Creek Dredging, Port Rashid, and Dubai World Trade Centre.

He emphasised the importance of trade and commerce, establishing policies to attract foreign investment and create a business-friendly environment, setting the stage for future economic diversification.

Sheikh Mohammed, who became the ruler in 2006, continued and expanded his father’s vision. He has been a driving force behind Dubai’s diversification strategy. Under his leadership, Dubai developed iconic tourist attractions like the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and luxury resorts, making it a global tourism hotspot.

Sheikh Mohammed oversaw the development of significant infrastructure projects that support Dubai’s growth, including Dubai Metro and Al Maktoum International Airport.

He also introduced several ambitious initiatives aimed at ensuring Dubai’s future prosperity such as Dubai Plan 2021, Dubai Future Foundation, Smart City and Sustainability Goals, Smart Dubai Initiative, and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

These initiatives focus on making the emirate city a smart, sustainable, and sustainable one with a diversified economy.

Tourism as key driver

Dubai’s strategic focus on developing a robust tourism industry has been a cornerstone of its economic strategy. Through the creation of iconic landmarks, extensive marketing, world-class infrastructure, and a diverse array of attractions and experiences, Dubai has successfully positioned itself as a leading global tourist destination.

This, in turn, has had a substantial positive impact on its economy, driving growth, job creation, and international investment.

Dubai’s Aquaventure Waterpark was awarded the title for Most Waterslides in a Waterpark in 2022 by the Guinness World Records, with 50 waterslides in the park.

Dubai recognised early on the need to diversify its economy away from oil dependency. Tourism has been one of the primary sectors to achieve this diversification, providing a sustainable source of revenue.

Its non-oil foreign trade reached Dh2 trillion in 2023, a year earlier than planned.

The DET is mandated to support the government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for the global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators.

The department is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development, and marketing of Dubai’s economic and tourism sectors. It aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate the city’s position as one of the top three global cities.

Dubai Kartdrome, a thriving sports and leisure destination in the heart of Dubai with a CIK International Karting Track as its primary attraction. - Photo credit: author

The city is committed to always offering something new and unique for its international travelers. These developments will be largely through the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that includes the expansion of tourism attractions by over 100%.

Sustainability in focus

The city is also making significant strides toward sustainability and environmental responsibility.

As per the city’s official website, it has undertaken different initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency, and promote the use of renewable energy sources. The key projects include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, an ambitious endeavor aiming to generate 5,000 MW of clean energy by 2030, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which seeks to achieve 75% of the city’s energy from clean sources by 2050.

Sonara camp, home to a unique restaurant in the heart of the Arabian Desert, uses solar energy and has a zero-waste policy. Photo credit: author

The UAE declared 2023 as the Year of Sustainability to raise awareness about its sustainability initiatives and principles. Earlier this year, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, announced that the campaign would continue in 2024 also to involve individuals and communities in the collective effort to adopt sustainable practices.

Technology leverage

The emirate has already revealed plans to become one of the world’s most advanced and accessible tourism markets by leveraging emerging technologies to support growth in the sector and to facilitate easier access to the city for international visitors.

Through a 10X initiative, Dubai plans to create a new advanced service distribution platform for hotel and tourism operators. The initiative seeks to bring about a comprehensive change in the government work system by cooperating with other government organisations in Dubai to adopt new models for future governments.

According to a government statement on the matter, it will enable Dubai to “enhance distribution of its tourism inventory through a future-proofed virtual B2B (business-to-business) marketplace for the travel industry”.

The Dubai government predicts the 10X initiative will have tangible benefits for the entire industry and the broader economy. In addition to driving tourism numbers, the programme is also expected to generate new employment opportunities and boost tourism’s contribution to Dubai’s GDP.

Motiongate, a theme park in Dubai, teamed up with technology company Amsaan this year to provide a deaf-accessible theme park experience. - Photo credit: Hopping Feet

In April 2024, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy revealed that the combined market value of the nine multinational companies (MNCs) it attracted to the city last year exceeded AED 304 billion ($83 billion), as the city looks to attract digital investment and specialised talent in the digital space.

The chamber said three of the firms were from Asia, three from Europe, two from the US and one from Latin America, with activities spanning across cybersecurity, health and fitness tech, robotics, e-commerce, the automotive industry and cryptocurrencies.

Dubai also recently unveiled a strategy for Artificial Intelligence (AI), an annual initiative aimed at leveraging AI’s capabilities to enhance the global quality of life.

The strategy will begin with the appointment of AI CEOs in government entities, followed by establishing an AI and WEB3 Incubator that will vie to become a leading global hub for AI and tech firms. The hub will attract innovators, startups, and AI pioneers worldwide, facilitating the development of their concepts into successful ventures.

Another thing that has contributed to Dubai’s tourism success is its booming gastronomy scene.

In December 2023, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) released its second annual Gastronomy Industry Report that underlined the city’s growing status as a leading destination in the global landscape.

The year 2023 saw a 61% surge in the amount residents were dining out in Dubai, and a significant increase in satisfaction with the food scene’s value for money among international visitors, the report added.

This growth has also been reflected in its culinary scene with the increase of chef-helmed restaurants as well as Dubai earning its inaugural Michelin stars.

To conclude, Dubai’s tourism success story is built on a foundation of visionary leadership, strategic investments, world-class infrastructure, and a commitment to innovation and sustainability. By continuously evolving and adapting to global trends, the emirate has established itself as a leading global destination that attracts millions of visitors annually, offering a blend of luxury, culture, adventure, and entertainment.

