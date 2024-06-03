Jun 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 loses over 300 points on profit-taking

BR Web Desk Published 03 Jun, 2024 06:22pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a negative session on Monday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index failed to sustain a bullish beginning and closed lower by over 300 points.

The KSE-100 started the session positive, hitting an intra-day high of 76,209.97.

However, profit-taking kicked in in the latter hours and pushed the index into the negative territory.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 75,575.26, down by 303.22 points or 0.40%.

The negative trend was influenced by the IT, banking, and fertiliser sectors, with companies such as SYS, FFC, EFERT, MEBL, and ENGRO collectively shedding 219 points, brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

On Friday, the KSE-100 had gained over 1,000 points on an euphoria about the discussions between Pakistan authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a new bailout programme for Pakistan.

In a key development, Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 11.8% on a year-on-year basis in May, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Monday, much lower than the reading in April when it stood at 17.3%. On a month-on-month basis, the reading decreased to -3.2%.

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the country’s largest hydrocarbon exploration firm, said it had achieved a significant enhancement in oil and gas production from its wells located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

In a notice to the PSX, OGDC said the company had commenced production from its new development well Chanda-7, located in district Kohat, KP.

Asian markets rallied and the dollar weakened on Monday as a closely watched US inflation gauge dipped in April, reviving hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee remained largely stable, depreciating 0.01% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday. At close, the local unit settled at 278.36, a fall of Re0.03 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 441.26 million from 523.3 million a session ago.

The value of shares declined to Rs18.63 billion from Rs20.57 billion in the previous session.

Fauji Cement was the volume leader with 32.83 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 31.65 million shares, and PIA Holding Company with 25.57 million shares.

Shares of 427 companies were traded on Monday, of which 200 registered an increase, 178 recorded a fall, while 49 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies Karachi Stock Exchange Pakistan stocks KSE-100 index Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited kse-100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 loses over 300 points on profit-taking

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 11.8% in May 2024

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

SC adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Belgium’s Ontex completes divestment of business in Pakistan

OGDCL enhances oil & gas production in KP, Sindh wells

FBR digitisation: Aurangzeb calls for utilisation of PRAL, REMIT data

Oil steady as investors weigh up extended OPEC+ supply cuts

Netanyahu says Gaza plan can begin before terms fully agreed

Heat wave kills at least 56 in India, nearly 25,000 heat stroke cases, from March-May

Read more stories