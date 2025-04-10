Gold price per tola gains further Rs7,800 in Pakistan to hit fresh high

Gold prices soared to a fresh record high in Pakistan on Thursday, in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs328,800 after a single-day rise of Rs7,800.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs281,893 after it registered an increase of Rs6,688, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, the gold price per tola reached Rs321,000 after a single-day increase of Rs3,000.

The international rate of gold also increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,118 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $78 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs64 to reach Rs3,234 per tola.

Internationally, gold rose more than 1% on Thursday as investors flocked to safe-haven bullion after the US hiked tariffs on China, the top metals consumer, escalating the already heated trade war, despite a 90-day pause on tariffs for other countries.

Gold, a hedge against global uncertainties and inflation, has risen more than 18% in 2025, driven largely by Trump’s tariff plans, expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine, strong central bank buying, and increased investments in gold-backed exchange-traded funds.