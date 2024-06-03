OGDCL enhances oil & gas production in KP, Sindh wells

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the country’s largest hydrocarbon exploration firm, achieved a significant enhancement in oil and gas production from its wells located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

In a notice provided to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, OGDC said the company has commenced production from its new development well Chanda-7, located in district Kohat, KP.

“Chanda-7 well has been successfully tested, completed, and brought into production,” read the notice.

“The structure of Chanda-7 was delineated, drilled and tested using the company’s in-house expertise. The well reached a depth of 5,492 meters, targeting the hydrocarbon potential of Wargal, Kingriali and Datta formations.”

OGDCL shared that at present, the Kingriali and Datta formations are yielding 305 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 2.5 MMSCFD of gas through 32/64“ choke at wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 670-710 PSI.

OGDCL’s KP well sees major boost in production

Additionally, 3.0 MTD of LPG is being recovered.

“As of June 02, 2024 the well has been connected to the company’s Chanda Plant through a 1.3 Km flow line, and gas is being injected into the SNGPL network,” it said.

The E&P said that the venture is a collaborative effort where OGDCL stands as the operator of Chanda D&P.L, holding a 72% stake. The partnership also involves Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) and Orient Petroleum Inc. (OPI) with a 17.5% share and 10.5% share, respectively.

Moreover, OGDCL also informed that it has revived the production of hydrocarbon in Kunnar-8 Well, located in district Hyderabad, Sindh.

“In pursuit of enhancing production efficiency and maximizing resource recovery, the company has successfully revitalized Kunnar-8 well,” the company informed its stakeholders in a statement.

“The well was re-evaluated for the potential of the Lower Goru upper sands and comprehensively re-completed with an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP). This re-completion, coupled with stimulation techniques, has revived production, adding 540 bpd of oil to the system.

OGDCL sees significant oil & gas production increase in Sindh

Located in district Hyderabad, Kunnar well-8 is being produced through OGDCL’s Kunnar Oil Field.

OGDCL owns 100% working interest in Kunnar Mining Lease Area.

The company said that the initiative not only underscores its commitment to optimizing production but also demonstrates the efficacy of modern recovery techniques in rejuvenating mature wells.

“OGDCL’s proactive approach aligns with its mission to enhance oil and gas production, ensuring national energy security and fostering sustainable development for Pakistan,” it added.