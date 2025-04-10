PM Shehbaz arrives in Belarus for two-day official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Minsk on Thursday for a two-day official visit to Belarus, according to Radio Pakistan.

At Minsk International Airport, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, along with officials from the Pakistani Embassy in Belarus, welcomed the premier.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is undertaking the trip at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“This visit follows President Lukashenko’s important trip to Pakistan in November 2024,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release today.

The Prime Minister’s visit underscores the strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus, the statement added.

During his visit, the PM will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

The two countries are expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

PM felicitates President Lukashenko over his re-election

“Over the past six months, a series of high-level bilateral engagements—including the 8th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in February 2025 and a subsequent visit by a high-powered mixed ministerial delegation to Belarus in April 2025- have laid the groundwork for a productive visit,” the FO said.

Meanwhile, sources told Business Recorder that prior to his visit to London, Nawaz Sharif will also visit Belarus.

During President Lukashenko’s visit to Pakistan in November last year, the two sides discussed regional and international issues and expressed satisfaction over the positive progress in all aspects of Pakistan-Belarus relations during the past decade.

Pakistan and Belarus also signed 8 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral trade and cooperation during the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum in Islamabad.