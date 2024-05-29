AIRLINK 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.09%)
BOP 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.65%)
DFML 42.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-5.19%)
DGKC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.29%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
FFBL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.11%)
FFL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
HASCOL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
HBL 114.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.53%)
HUBC 139.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
KEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.99%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.92%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
PPL 117.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.65%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
PTC 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
SEARL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
SNGP 66.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.63%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,864 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.96%)
BR30 25,277 Decreased By -370.4 (-1.44%)
KSE100 74,954 Decreased By -563.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 24,051 Decreased By -227.1 (-0.94%)
Negativity at PSX, KSE-100 falls below 75,000

BR Web Desk Published May 29, 2024 Updated May 29, 2024 02:23pm

Bearish sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index fell below the 75,000 level during trading on Wednesday.

At 2:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 74,916.07, a decrease of 601.41 points or 0.80%.

Across-the-board selling pressure was witnessed among key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, SNGPL, HBL, NBP were in the red.

Experts attributed the selling pressure to the government’s anticipated measures in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 budget. The government aims to achieve fiscal discipline and enhance its tax revenues.

As per reports, major changes are expected in tax laws through the Finance Bill 2024 to increase the cost of financial transactions of the non-filers of income tax returns and introduce enforcement measures of Rs 300-400 billion in 2024-25.

The Finance Bill 2024 would also enhance the powers of the Directorate General of Digital Invoicing, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to document the supply chains of all major businesses.

On Monday, selling pressure was also witnessed at the bourse as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost 466 points during trading to settle at 75,517.49.

It is pertinent to mention that the stock market was closed on Tuesday on account of a public holiday announced by the federal government.

Globally, China stocks edged up on Wednesday, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its economic growth forecasts for the Asian giant.

China’s economy is set to grow 5% this year, after a “strong” first quarter, the IMF said on Wednesday, raising its earlier forecast of 4.6% expansion.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.20% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.43%.

This is an intra-day update

