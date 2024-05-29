Negativity at PSX, KSE-100 falls below 75,000

Bearish sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index fell below the 75,000 level during trading on Wednesday.

At 2:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 74,916.07, a decrease of 601.41 points or 0.80%.

Across-the-board selling pressure was witnessed among key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, SNGPL, HBL, NBP were in the red.

Experts attributed the selling pressure to the government’s anticipated measures in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25 budget. The government aims to achieve fiscal discipline and enhance its tax revenues.

As per reports, major changes are expected in tax laws through the Finance Bill 2024 to increase the cost of financial transactions of the non-filers of income tax returns and introduce enforcement measures of Rs 300-400 billion in 2024-25.

The Finance Bill 2024 would also enhance the powers of the Directorate General of Digital Invoicing, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to document the supply chains of all major businesses.

On Monday, selling pressure was also witnessed at the bourse as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost 466 points during trading to settle at 75,517.49.

It is pertinent to mention that the stock market was closed on Tuesday on account of a public holiday announced by the federal government.

Globally, China stocks edged up on Wednesday, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its economic growth forecasts for the Asian giant.

China’s economy is set to grow 5% this year, after a “strong” first quarter, the IMF said on Wednesday, raising its earlier forecast of 4.6% expansion.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.20% while Japan’s Nikkei index was down 0.43%.

