May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Tuesday, May 28

BR Web Desk Published May 27, 2024 Updated May 27, 2024 09:06pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) will remain closed on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 on account of the public holiday announced by the federal government, the bourse stated in a notice on Monday.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, as announced by the Government of Pakistan,” the PSX notice read.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also said it will remain closed on Tuesday, May 28, following the government announcement to mark the day as a public holiday.

The development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a public holiday on May 28 (Tuesday) to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.

Youm-e-Takbeer is considered a red-letter day in Pakistan’s history, which ensured invincible defence capabilities and regional stability through power equilibrium.

With five successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world, reinforcing its writ in the region and restoring the balance of power.

Also read:

PSX Youm e Takbeer public holiday PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market public holidays in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Tuesday, May 28

US ambassador Blome reiterates support for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes 466 points lower

Youm-e-Takbeer: PM Shehbaz announces public holiday on May 28

In Mohenjo Daro, temperatures cross 52 C in heatwave

7 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

Oil rises ahead of inflation data after downbeat week

‘Good day for Pakistan’: Energy minister says deal reached with KP to address power woes, theft

England captain Buttler set to miss 3rd T20 against Pakistan

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Read more stories