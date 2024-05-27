Public holiday: PSX to remain closed on Tuesday, May 28

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) will remain closed on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 on account of the public holiday announced by the federal government, the bourse stated in a notice on Monday.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, as announced by the Government of Pakistan,” the PSX notice read.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also said it will remain closed on Tuesday, May 28, following the government announcement to mark the day as a public holiday.

The development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a public holiday on May 28 (Tuesday) to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.

Youm-e-Takbeer is considered a red-letter day in Pakistan’s history, which ensured invincible defence capabilities and regional stability through power equilibrium.

With five successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world, reinforcing its writ in the region and restoring the balance of power.