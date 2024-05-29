AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
Pakistan

At least 28 dead as Quetta-bound bus falls into ditch

BR Web Desk Published May 29, 2024 Updated May 29, 2024 02:32pm

At least 28 people died and more than 20 were injured on Wednesday after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Washuk, Balochistan on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

The bus was travelling from Turbat to Quetta. As per the report, the accident was a result of over speeding.

Women and children are also among the deceased.

The bodies and the injured have been taken to Civil Hospital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and directed to provide all possible medical aid to those injured in the accident.

Quetta bus accident

