Pakistan

Bus accident at Kallar Kahar leaves 10 dead, 25 injured

  • Accident was a result of brake failure
BR Web Desk Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 10:01pm

A bus accident near Kallar Kahar on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway in Punjab left at least 10 people dead and 25 injured on Saturday.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said in a statement that the accident occurred at Kallar Kahar due to a brake failure of a bus en route from Islamabad to Lahore.

The victims are being transported to hospitals.

On February 20, at least 14 people were killed and 65 others injured when a bus overturned near Kallar Kahar in Chakwal district.

At least 14 killed, 65 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

The bus, carrying a wedding party, was returning to Lahore from Islamabad when it veered off the road due to a tire burst.

The bus hit two other cars and a truck on the opposite track on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway.

All the victims were shifted to hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the accident and condoled with the bereaved families of the deceased.

He had also directed to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

