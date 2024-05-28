May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold sheds Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 28 May, 2024 03:38pm

Gold prices fell in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with the decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs240,300 after a single-day decline of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,018 after it lost Rs429, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs800 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold declined on Tuesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,339 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it was reduced by $4 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,800 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

