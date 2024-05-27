May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices reverse losing trend, gain Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 27 May, 2024 02:37pm

Gold prices in Pakistan reversed a five-session downward trajectory, increasing by Rs800 per tola on Monday, in line with a jump in the international rate. In Pakistan, gold price per tola stood at Rs240,800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,447 after it gained Rs686, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs200 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold rose on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,343 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it increased by $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,800 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices reverse losing trend, gain Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down over 200 points

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 35 in Rafah, Gaza authorities say

Oil steadies after weekly decline on US interest rate prospects

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Major changes in tax laws expected through Finance Bill 2024

Public assets: Ministry seeks data to share it with IMF

Malik Riaz says has refused to become ‘pawn’

Previous flawed decisions hampering improvement in power sector?

Read more stories