Gold prices reverse losing trend, gain Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan reversed a five-session downward trajectory, increasing by Rs800 per tola on Monday, in line with a jump in the international rate. In Pakistan, gold price per tola stood at Rs240,800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,447 after it gained Rs686, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs200 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold rose on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,343 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it increased by $10 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,800 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.