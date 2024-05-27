May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank holiday: SBP to remain closed on Tuesday, May 28

BR Web Desk Published 27 May, 2024 08:57pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said it will remain closed on Tuesday, May 28, following a government announcement to mark the day as a public holiday on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.

“SBP will remain closed on May 28, 2024 being public holiday on the occasion of “Youm-e-Takbeer” as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the central bank’s statement read.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) also announced that it will remain closed on Tuesday on account of the public holiday announced by the federal government.

The development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a public holiday on May 28 (Tuesday) to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.

Youm-e-Takbeer is considered a red-letter day in Pakistan’s history, which ensured invincible defence capabilities and regional stability through power equilibrium.

With five successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world, reinforcing its writ in the region and restoring the balance of power.

Also read:

SBP State Bank of Pakistan Youm e Takbeer

Comments

200 characters

Bank holiday: SBP to remain closed on Tuesday, May 28

US ambassador Blome reiterates support for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes 466 points lower

Youm-e-Takbeer: PM Shehbaz announces public holiday on May 28

In Mohenjo Daro, temperatures cross 52 C in heatwave

7 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

Oil rises ahead of inflation data after downbeat week

‘Good day for Pakistan’: Energy minister says deal reached with KP to address power woes, theft

England captain Buttler set to miss 3rd T20 against Pakistan

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Read more stories