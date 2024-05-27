Youm-e-Takbeer: PM Shehbaz announces public holiday on May 28

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a public holiday on May 28 (Tuesday) to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, a day when Pakistan’s defence became impregnable after nuclear tests in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan.

Youm-e-Takbeer reminds the Pakistani nation of unity to make the defence of the country invincible, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM House on Monday.

With five successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world, reinforcing its writ in the region and restoring the balance of power.

Youm-e-Takbeer a journey towards credible minimum deterrence: PM

Youm-e-Takbeer is considered a red-letter day in Pakistan’s history which ensured invincible defence capabilities and regional stability through power equilibrium.