May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Youm-e-Takbeer: PM Shehbaz announces public holiday on May 28

APP Published May 27, 2024 Updated May 27, 2024 07:56pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a public holiday on May 28 (Tuesday) to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, a day when Pakistan’s defence became impregnable after nuclear tests in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan.

Youm-e-Takbeer reminds the Pakistani nation of unity to make the defence of the country invincible, the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM House on Monday.

With five successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear-armed country in the world and the first in the Islamic world, reinforcing its writ in the region and restoring the balance of power.

Youm-e-Takbeer a journey towards credible minimum deterrence: PM

Youm-e-Takbeer is considered a red-letter day in Pakistan’s history which ensured invincible defence capabilities and regional stability through power equilibrium.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Youm e Takbeer public holiday

Comments

200 characters
Syed Fatha Haider May 27, 2024 07:29pm
Whats about SBP/other Banks????
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Syed Fatha Haider May 27, 2024 07:29pm
Whats about SBP/other banks???
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Raheem May 27, 2024 08:02pm
Is schools or colleges open on this public holiday
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Walkie May 27, 2024 08:09pm
@Raheem , everything is closed..schools, banks, markets
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ume roman May 27, 2024 08:14pm
Medical colleges band hon gy ya open?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Youm-e-Takbeer: PM Shehbaz announces public holiday on May 28

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes 466 points lower

In Mohenjo Daro, temperatures cross 52 C in heatwave

7 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

Oil edges higher ahead of inflation data after downbeat week

‘Good day for Pakistan’: Energy minister says deal reached with KP to address power woes, theft

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Gold prices reverse losing trend, gain Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 35 in Rafah, Gaza authorities say

Read more stories