BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 24, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 24, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 75,983.04
High:                      76,248.76
Low:                       75,263.06
Net Change:                   868.57
Volume (000):                310,418
Value (000):              16,776,119
Makt Cap (000)         2,387,365,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,472.04
NET CH                    (+) 278.90
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,557.87
NET CH                     (+) 63.84
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,435.64
NET CH                    (+) 401.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,865.28
NET CH                    (+) 250.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,856.20
NET CH                     (+) 47.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,994.25
NET CH                     (+) 11.96
------------------------------------
As on:                  24- MAY-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

