BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 24, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 75,983.04
High: 76,248.76
Low: 75,263.06
Net Change: 868.57
Volume (000): 310,418
Value (000): 16,776,119
Makt Cap (000) 2,387,365,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,472.04
NET CH (+) 278.90
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,557.87
NET CH (+) 63.84
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,435.64
NET CH (+) 401.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,865.28
NET CH (+) 250.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,856.20
NET CH (+) 47.93
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,994.25
NET CH (+) 11.96
------------------------------------
As on: 24- MAY-2024
====================================
