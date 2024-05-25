KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 24, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 75,983.04 High: 76,248.76 Low: 75,263.06 Net Change: 868.57 Volume (000): 310,418 Value (000): 16,776,119 Makt Cap (000) 2,387,365,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,472.04 NET CH (+) 278.90 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,557.87 NET CH (+) 63.84 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,435.64 NET CH (+) 401.51 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,865.28 NET CH (+) 250.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,856.20 NET CH (+) 47.93 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,994.25 NET CH (+) 11.96 ------------------------------------ As on: 24- MAY-2024 ====================================

