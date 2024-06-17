AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-06-17

Income Tax Expenditure (cost of exemption) estimated at Rs476.96bn

Sohail Sarfraz Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: The Income Tax Expenditure (cost of exemption) has been estimated at Rs 476.96 billion during 2022-23.

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) latest Tax Expenditure-Report (2024) revealed that the income tax expenditures fall into various categories i.e. tax concessions given in the form of allowances, credits, exemptions, reduced rates, exclusion, etc.

Income tax expenditure accounted for 12.30% of the total tax expenditure in FY2022-23. It has increased by 12.52% in comparison with 2021-22.

Tax expenditures constitute 36.43pc of FBR tax collection?

The Income Tax expenditures measured in terms of GDP have reduced from 0.64% in 2021-2022 to 0.57% of GDP in the 2022-23.

An increase in exemptions amounting to Rs 61.06 billion i.e. 26.3 percent is witnessed under “Exemption from Total Income”, followed by Rs. 30.68 billion & Rs. 1.05 billion under “Exemptions Under Part VII of Chapter III (ITO, 2001)” & “Reduction in Tax Rates” respectively. The largest drop in absolute terms amounting to Rs. 27.76 billion i.e. 53.2 percent is seen in “Tax Credits”.

Major beneficiary sectors under Income Tax Expenditure The cumulative sum of income tax expenditures availed by top 10 sectors, amounts to Rs. 459,164.50 million which is 96.27% of the total income tax expenditure. It accounts for 11.84% of the total tax expenditure incurred during the FY 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

gdp FBR income tax tax exemptions GDPs cost of tax exemptions Allowances tax credits Income Tax Expenditure Tax Expenditure Report 2024

Comments

200 characters

Income Tax Expenditure (cost of exemption) estimated at Rs476.96bn

Import of items under FTAs, PTAs during 2022-23: Major decrease in duty exemptions/concessions witnessed

Health and education services: Sindh Finance Bill 2024 does not immediately impose 15pc SST: SRB

Uch Gas Field: Wapda seeks PD’s support for cut in fuel gas demand

Discos consumers: Govt all set to file motion with Nepra to adjust category-wise SoT

Suki Kinari Hydropower Station: First Unit registers success

Fertilizer sector availed Rs252.6bn tax exemption in 2022-23

Eidul Azha today

US Navy rescues crew from ship struck by Houthis

Foreigners living in Islamabad: New force being formed for protection: govt

Read more stories