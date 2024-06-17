AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Print 2024-06-17

US Navy rescues crew from ship struck by Houthis

Reuters Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

CAIRO: The US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) said on Sunday that it had rescued the crew from the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier M/V Tutor that was attacked by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis on 12 June in the Red Sea.

Sailors assigned to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group airlifted the crew out on Saturday, NAVCENT said, adding that one civilian sailor remained missing.

The attack, which occurred near the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, caused severe flooding and damage to the engine room and left the Tutor unable to manoeuvre.

Crew evacuated from vessel hit by Houthis, search for sailor continues

On Saturday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the ship’s crew was evacuated and that the abandoned vessel was drifting in the Red Sea.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the small sea craft and missile attacks it used to target the ship as part of their ongoing campaign which they say is in support of the Palestinians and is focused on ships bound for Israel.

