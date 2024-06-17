AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Foreigners living in Islamabad: New force being formed for protection: govt

NNI Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that the government was going to form a new force for the protection of foreigners living in Islamabad.

Talking to China’s ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong during his visit to the Chinese embassy, Naqvi, while praising the Chinese leadership for always standing by Pakistan during testing times, said that no country on earth could weaken the long-standing relations between the two countries.

Foreigners: interior minister orders fool-proof security

He, on the occasion, informed China’s envoy about the measures the government had taken for the protection of Chinese nationals living in Pakistan, especially for those working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects. “The safety and security of the Chinese nationals working for the betterment and prosperity of Pakistan is the government’s top priority,” he said.

The envoy expressed his satisfaction with these measures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China also came under discussion at the meeting. The interior minister opined that the prime minister’s visit had further strengthened Sino-Pak relations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Jiang Zedong expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s proactive security arrangements, affirming China’s unwavering commitment to its “all-weather” friendship with Pakistan. He underscored the significance of bilateral relations and mutual cooperation in various sectors. “China attaches great importance to its ties with Pakistan,” he said.

Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha and senior officials from the Chinese Embassy also participated in the meeting, reflecting the shared commitment to enhancing security measures and strengthening diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their dedication to ensuring a secure environment for all citizens and fostering mutual prosperity through collaborative projects. Earlier China’s ambassador in Pakistan welcomed the interior minister on arrival.

Islamabad CPEC interior minister LEAs security forces Chinese embassy PM Shehbaz Sharif foreigners Syed Mohsin Naqvi protection of foreigners Khurram Ali Agha Jiang Zedong

