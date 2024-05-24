AIRLINK 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 41.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.65%)
DGKC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.46%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 139.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.51%)
HUMNL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.15%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
MLCF 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 139.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
PAEL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.91%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 123.67 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.2%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TRG 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,953 Increased By 115.9 (1.48%)
BR30 25,681 Increased By 228.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 76,071 Increased By 956.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 24,471 Increased By 357.2 (1.48%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets TPL (TPL Corp Limited) 5.65 Increased By ▲ 2.73%

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

  • Gargash Group will be acquiring 50.1% stake in Trakker Middle East Limited
BR Web Desk Published 24 May, 2024 12:24pm

TPL Trakker (TPLT) has announced a ‘strategic partnership’ with Gargash Group, a UAE-based conglomerate, for a fresh equity injection in its associated company, Trakker Middle East Limited (TME).

The development was shared by TPL Trakker Limited, a subsidiary of TPL Corp Limited, in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“In continuation to our announcement dated March 11, 2024, we are pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has authorised the company to approve the fresh equity injection in its associated company Trakker Middle East Limited (TME) and to sign binding agreement with Gargash Group, which will be acquiring 50.1% equity stake in TME,” read the notice.

TPLT said that the acquisition will be executed through the issuance of new shares of TME.

Established in 1918, Gargash Group is one of the UAE’s leading business enterprises. Today, the group comprises a family of internationally renowned brands operating across four verticals: automotive, real estate, financial services and F&B.

The group has introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, SIXT Rent Car, SIXT Leasing & SIXT Limousine.

Meanwhile, TPLT, a subsidiary of TPL Corp Limited and TPL Holdings (Private) Limited, is involved in installation and sale of tracking devices, vehicle tracking and fleet management services.

“This strategic partnership and new equity injection in TME represent a significant milestone for the Company which will not only accelerate the company’s growth in Middle East but also provide an excellent platform to showcase our innovative IoT products to a broader audience,” read the notice.

“By leveraging Gargash Group’s well-established market influence, we anticipate substantial growth and a strengthened market presence in the Middle East,” said TPLT.

“We are confident that this strategic partnership will significantly enhance our growth trajectory and market footprint, positioning our company for substantial success,” it said.

The Pakistani listed company shared that the transaction will be contingent upon approval of relevant regulatory authorities, the approval of the shareholders and entering into definitive agreements.

Last year, TPLT CEO Harris Jamali, told Business Recorder that its Middle East subsidiary has shown significant growth of 40% despite having a comparatively low workforce of around 35 people.

“TPLT’s Middle East subsidiary has been earning good foreign currency revenue,” Jamali said. “It works closely with Dubai police.

“The Middle East business showed 40% growth in the first half (of fiscal year 2023),” said Jamali, who joined TPLT in November 2022 as CEO. “And revenues are increasing.”

tpl trakker PSX investments psx companies UAE Government PSX notice Trakker Middle East Limited Gargash Group

Comments

200 characters

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

KSE-100 gains on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate fears, firmer seasonal demand

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Read more stories