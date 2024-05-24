AIRLINK 75.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
DFML 41.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.65%)
DGKC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.46%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFBL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
HBL 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.56%)
HUBC 139.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.51%)
HUMNL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.15%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
MLCF 37.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
OGDC 139.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.17%)
PAEL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.91%)
PIAA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.35%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 123.67 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.2%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.43%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SEARL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
SNGP 68.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.33%)
SSGC 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.65%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
TRG 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 7,953 Increased By 115.9 (1.48%)
BR30 25,681 Increased By 228.8 (0.9%)
KSE100 76,071 Increased By 956.4 (1.27%)
KSE30 24,471 Increased By 357.2 (1.48%)
May 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 gains on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

BR Web Desk Published May 24, 2024 Updated May 24, 2024 12:01pm

Some positivity was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors rejoiced over developments on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and UAE fronts, driving the benchmark KSE-100 index above the 76,000 level during trading on Friday.

At 11:50am, the benchmark index was hovering at 76,036.52, a gain of 922.05 points or 1.23%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery.

In a key development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday announced the allocation of $10 billion for investment in promising economic sectors in Pakistan.

The announcement came following talks held today by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Moreover, Pakistan authorities and the IMF also made “significant progress” towards reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) on a new programme, according to an end-of-mission statement posted on the lender’s website on Friday.

The IMF mission, which concluded its visit on May 23, was in Islamabad to discuss Pakistan’s pursuit of a longer, larger Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“Building on the economic stabilisation achieved through the successful completion of the 2023 Stand-by Arrangement (SBA), the IMF and the Pakistani authorities made significant progress toward reaching a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) on a comprehensive economic policy and reform program that can be supported under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF),” IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter was quoted as saying in the statement.

Pakistan’s $3-billion SBA concluded last month, but authorities in Islamabad have been keen to pursue a 24th bailout with the IMF, hoping that a longer, larger EFF will put it on the path of permanence when it comes to economic stability and reform.

On Thursday, the PSX’s benchmark index regained the 75,000 level, settling at 75,114.47, up by 157.8 points or 0.21%.

Asian stocks fell on Friday, while the dollar advanced as strong US economic data bolstered the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer and the Federal Reserve taking its time in cutting rates, keeping investors away from risky assets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, opens new tab fell 0.5% and was on course for a 1% weekly decline, snapping its four-week winning streak.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 index KSE100 index IMF programme KSE-100 index KSE 100 companies IMF and pak Gulf stocks market Pakistan and IMF IMF Staff Report

Comments

200 characters
Gullam Mustafa May 24, 2024 11:31am
Maddad kardo you have
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAd May 24, 2024 12:29pm
Market is still undervalued by at least 5000 points. The Shahbaz-Dar Duo Will take Pakistan to new heights. Maryam Will be there for public to reduce inflation
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 gains on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

Intra-day update: rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

Third-party projects under CPEC: PM orders MoFA to finalise modalities in a week

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

UAE conglomerate enters into ‘strategic partnership’ with TPL Trakker

Nepra questions 25pc proposed hike in ‘PPP’

Oil steady as investors weigh US rate fears, firmer seasonal demand

Many zero-rated items: FBR proposes standard rate of 18pc sales tax

14-seater sightseeing bus: 30pc duty on electric vehicle import imposed

Dasu Hydropower project: ECC approves compensations for Chinese victims

Read more stories