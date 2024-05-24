KSE-100 gains on UAE’s announcement, ‘progress’ on IMF front

Some positivity was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors rejoiced over developments on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and UAE fronts, driving the benchmark KSE-100 index above the 76,000 level during trading on Friday.

At 11:50am, the benchmark index was hovering at 76,036.52, a gain of 922.05 points or 1.23%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery.

In a key development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday announced the allocation of $10 billion for investment in promising economic sectors in Pakistan.

The announcement came following talks held today by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Moreover, Pakistan authorities and the IMF also made “significant progress” towards reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) on a new programme, according to an end-of-mission statement posted on the lender’s website on Friday.

The IMF mission, which concluded its visit on May 23, was in Islamabad to discuss Pakistan’s pursuit of a longer, larger Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“Building on the economic stabilisation achieved through the successful completion of the 2023 Stand-by Arrangement (SBA), the IMF and the Pakistani authorities made significant progress toward reaching a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) on a comprehensive economic policy and reform program that can be supported under an Extended Fund Facility (EFF),” IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter was quoted as saying in the statement.

Pakistan’s $3-billion SBA concluded last month, but authorities in Islamabad have been keen to pursue a 24th bailout with the IMF, hoping that a longer, larger EFF will put it on the path of permanence when it comes to economic stability and reform.

On Thursday, the PSX’s benchmark index regained the 75,000 level, settling at 75,114.47, up by 157.8 points or 0.21%.

Asian stocks fell on Friday, while the dollar advanced as strong US economic data bolstered the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer and the Federal Reserve taking its time in cutting rates, keeping investors away from risky assets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, opens new tab fell 0.5% and was on course for a 1% weekly decline, snapping its four-week winning streak.

This is an intra-day update