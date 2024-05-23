AIRLINK 74.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
BOP 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
CNERGY 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.75%)
DFML 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.09%)
DGKC 86.35 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.71%)
FFBL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
GGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
HUBC 137.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.91%)
HUMNL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (12.1%)
KOSM 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.28%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
PAEL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.03%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PPL 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 26.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
SEARL 58.98 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (3.08%)
SNGP 68.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
TRG 64.19 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.2%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.41%)
BR100 7,841 Increased By 30.9 (0.4%)
BR30 25,465 Increased By 315.4 (1.25%)
KSE100 75,114 Increased By 157.8 (0.21%)
KSE30 24,114 Increased By 30.8 (0.13%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

  • Announcement comes following talks between UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi
BR Web Desk Published May 23, 2024 Updated May 23, 2024 09:45pm

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the allocation of $10 billion for investment in promising economic sectors in Pakistan, WAM reported on Thursday.

The announcement came following talks held today by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, in Abu Dhabi to “strengthen the Pakistani economy, support it, and enhance cooperation between the two countries”, the UAE’s official news agency reported.

PM Shehbaz arrived on Thursday in the UAE on a day-long visit with reports suggesting that investment in Pakistan would be high on his agenda.

In today’s meeting, PM Shehbaz was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

‘Not here to seek loans’: Pakistan needs to replicate UAE model of transforming economy, says PM

During the meeting, the prime minister offered condolences on the passing away of close family members of Al Nahyan family, late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan and late Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss whole gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, economic, social, cultural and defence sectors,” PTV said in its post on X, formerly Twitter.

Shehbaz underscored the importance of galvanising existing cooperation and strengthening strategic partnership, including in the field of information technology, renewable energy, and tourism.

The prime minister highlighted steps taken by the government aimed at ensuring socio-economic stability in the country and building investors’ confidence.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to ensure meaningful implementation of investment cooperation agreements in the areas of energy, port operations projects, wastewater treatment, food security, logistics, minerals, and banking and financial services, the post added.

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: caretaker PM Kakar

The prime minister conveyed gratitude to the UAE leadership for hosting 1.8 million Pakistani diaspora and highlighted Pakistan’s huge human resource potential that could be engaged in multiple sectors.

Both leaders also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest including regional and global developments.

PM Shehbaz reiterated his invitation to the UAE president for an official visit to Pakistan. “The UAE President accepted the invitation,” PTV reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and UAE PM visit to UAE

Comments

200 characters
Humayun May 23, 2024 08:55pm
Shahbaz speed doing wonders for Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Timmy May 23, 2024 09:18pm
Hahahahahahahahah
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Chawla.i May 23, 2024 09:33pm
International bidding of Rekodik and Sandak ming shall generate 20/30biln $ , Throwing away our stretigic assets at lower value to Saudi s or UAE kings...our p m shd restraint from such Bad decisions
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

UAE allocates $10bn for investment in Pakistan’s ‘promising economic sectors’

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $22mn, now stand at $9.16bn

KSE-100 up 158 points, regains 75,000 level

Heatwave cancels lessons for half Pakistan’s schoolchildren

Barrister Gohar calls for ‘ceasefire’ in interest of country

Thousands bid farewell to Iran’s Raisi ahead of burial

Gold price per tola plunges Rs6,200 in Pakistan

COAS Gen Munir arrives in Germany on official visit

Oil creeps back up after three days of losses

Read more stories