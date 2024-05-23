AIRLINK 74.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
Gold price per tola plunges Rs6,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 23, 2024 Updated May 23, 2024 05:29pm

Gold fell for the third straight session in Pakistan on Thursday, witnessing a significant decrease of Rs6,200 per tola in line with a decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs242,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,476 after it shed Rs5,315, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs300 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,355 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it fell by $60 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates decreased by Rs50 to settle at Rs2,800 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in local market.

