AIRLINK 74.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.15%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
DGKC 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
FFBL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HBL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.52%)
HUBC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.94%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.77%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.23%)
OGDC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.22%)
PAEL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.67%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
PPL 121.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.82%)
PRL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.74%)
SNGP 67.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.49%)
SSGC 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TPLP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.46%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,843 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,241 Decreased By -95.7 (-0.38%)
KSE100 75,229 Increased By 22.2 (0.03%)
KSE30 24,171 Increased By 28.4 (0.12%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2024 Updated May 22, 2024 01:53pm

Gold fell for second straight session in Pakistan on Wednesday, witnessing a decrease of Rs300 per tola in line with some ease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs248,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs212,791 after it shed Rs236, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,900 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,415 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it edged lower by $3 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in local market.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Bullion rates Gold stocks gold market US gold gold price commodities gold imports gold rates Asia Gold bullion U.S. gold commodity rates Gold trade gold import commodities prices gold rate gold markets Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola commodity market Asia Gold price gold jewellery gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran

ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks

PABC says ongoing security issues at Chaman denting revenue

Israeli forces raze parts of Gaza’s Jabalia, hit Rafah with airstrikes

Oil slips for third day on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates

Israel revokes order to cut AP live Gaza video feed

Federal Budget: PM pledges more facilities for investors

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 9 Discos

Read more stories