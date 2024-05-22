Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold fell for second straight session in Pakistan on Wednesday, witnessing a decrease of Rs300 per tola in line with some ease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs248,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs212,791 after it shed Rs236, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,900 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,415 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it edged lower by $3 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in local market.