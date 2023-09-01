Islamabad Police rearrests PTI’s Parvez Elahi from Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi has been arrested again, this time by Islamabad Police, hours after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release the former chief minister of Punjab, Aaj News reported.

Earlier on Friday, Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing of a corruption case moved against Elahi by the NAB, and ordered his release, barring authorities from arresting the seasoned politician.

Later, on his way back to home, Elahi was arrested by Islamabad Police from the Canal Road in Lahore, according to latest updates.

His son Moonis Elahi termed the arrest ‘abduction’, saying it was against orders of the high court.

In June, the former Punjab chief minister was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Gujranwala on allegations of taking Rs 15 million as bribes as the speaker of provincial assembly for making out-of-merit appointments on grade-17 posts in the provincial assembly.

However, he was discharged the very next day, only to be arrested by ACE in a similar case registered in its Gujran­wala region..

Then on July 17, Elahi was detained under the Maintainance of Public Order for 30 days.

He was detained after Lahore deputy commissioner issued a 30-day detention following Lahore police’s written request.

The police said Elahi had the “potential to disrupt the public peace and tranquility and to provoke people illegally for taking law into their hands”.