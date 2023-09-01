BAFL 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Islamabad Police rearrests PTI’s Parvez Elahi from Lahore

  • The party president has been rearrested hours afters Lahore High Court ordered NAB to release him
BR Web Desk Published September 1, 2023 Updated September 1, 2023 05:04pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi has been arrested again, this time by Islamabad Police, hours after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to release the former chief minister of Punjab, Aaj News reported.

Earlier on Friday, Justice Amjad Rafiq presided over the hearing of a corruption case moved against Elahi by the NAB, and ordered his release, barring authorities from arresting the seasoned politician.

Later, on his way back to home, Elahi was arrested by Islamabad Police from the Canal Road in Lahore, according to latest updates.

His son Moonis Elahi termed the arrest ‘abduction’, saying it was against orders of the high court.

In June, the former Punjab chief minister was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Gujranwala on allegations of taking Rs 15 million as bribes as the speaker of provincial assembly for making out-of-merit appointments on grade-17 posts in the provincial assembly.

However, he was discharged the very next day, only to be arrested by ACE in a similar case registered in its Gujran­wala region..

Then on July 17, Elahi was detained under the Maintainance of Public Order for 30 days.

He was detained after Lahore deputy commissioner issued a 30-day detention following Lahore police’s written request.

The police said Elahi had the “potential to disrupt the public peace and tranquility and to provoke people illegally for taking law into their hands”.

LHC arrest

Love Your Country Sep 01, 2023 01:22pm
Lessons learnt it seems so let go time
Johnny Walker Sep 01, 2023 04:57pm
What use was the order of the Lahore High Court judge barring authorities from arresting Elahi on any charge after ordering his release? They have arrested him within minutes of his release showing the proverbial bird sign to the Judge and his orders. All judges should go home now and the courts should be shut down. Only might is right now.
KU Sep 01, 2023 05:05pm
Constitution in abeyance and now judiciary and their orders in abeyance, who is allowed to play with democracy in Pakistan?
TidBit Sep 01, 2023 05:40pm
What a sad spectacle. This guy was the military's darling when he was not in the IK camp. Now he is a pariah. Pakistan talking about releasing political prisoners in other countries is a joke.
