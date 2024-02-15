AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
LHC grants post-arrest bail to Elahi

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to PTI president and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in an alleged illegal appointment case of his the then principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Earlier the Elahi’s counsel argued that a judicial magistrate already discharged Muhammad Khan in the case. He said the then chief secretary of Punjab had issued the notification of Bhatti’s appointment as principal secretary to chief minister before the election of Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister.

The counsel pointed out that the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) did not implicate the chief secretary in the case and added the case was politically motivated.

He, therefore, asked the court to grant past arrest bail to Pervaiz Elahi.

The court allowed the bail subject to furnishing surety bonds of rupees one Elahi was also presented before an accountability court and a special court (Central-I) for the hearing of cases of corruption in development funds and money laundering respectively.

The accountability court adjourned the hearing till February 22 and directed the NAB to supply a better copy of the reference to the suspect.

The special court also adjourned the hearing till March 14.

The police outside the special court manhandled journalists and restricted them from attending the hearing.

Elahi was also produced before a special court of anti corruption in district courts, which adjourned the hearing of a case of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly till Feb 22 for indictment.

In a brief talk with the reporters, Elahi said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif deceived his elder brother Nawaz Sharif and humiliated him. He asserted that the PTI would not allow any attack on the mandate it earned on February 8. He also expressed satisfaction with the results of the election.

