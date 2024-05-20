Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan, crosses Rs250k

Gold prices recorded back-to-back massive jumps in Pakistan on Monday in line with the increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs250,400 after a single-day gain of Rs2,300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs214,678 after a gain of Rs1,972, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,439 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after an increase of $25 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained steady at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last month, gold hit its all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

On Saturday, gold in Pakistan had increased Rs3,100 per tola.