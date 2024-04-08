AIRLINK 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (7.52%)
DGKC 69.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.47%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.61%)
FFBL 29.39 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.33%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
HBL 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.11%)
HUBC 126.01 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (3.51%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
OGDC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.39%)
PAEL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.9%)
PIAA 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.04%)
PPL 112.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.39%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
SEARL 62.09 Increased By ▲ 4.33 (7.5%)
SNGP 63.95 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (3.2%)
SSGC 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.47%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 70.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.81%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Saudi crown prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan, Islamabad says

  • Both parties affirm commitment to expedite first wave of investment package worth $5bn discussed previously
BR Web Desk Published April 8, 2024 Updated April 8, 2024 05:28pm

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation to visit Pakistan, the foreign office said on Monday.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan invited the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at the earliest convenience, which was accepted by the Crown Prince,” the foreign office (FO) said in a statement.

Saudi Crown Prince hosts PM Shehbaz for iftar

Saudi crown prince and PM Shehbaz held an official meeting on Sunday at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, the FO said in a joint statement on the meeting.

“At the outset, the Crown Prince extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office, and expressed warm wishes for his tenure.

“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in turn, conveyed gratitude for the Kingdom’s steadfast support and hospitality, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to bolstering bilateral ties and economic cooperation,” it added.

During the meeting, the discussions centered on fortifying the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors. Emphasis was placed on the Kingdom’s supportive role in Pakistan’s economy and the mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment ties, the FO said.

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia on three-day visit

“Both parties affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of investment package worth $5 billion which was discussed previously,” it maintained.

Also, both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the worrying situation in Gaza.

They urged for international efforts to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza, mitigate humanitarian impact and underscored the imperative for the international community to pressure Israel to cease hostilities, adhere to international law, and facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

Saudi crown prince reaffirms full support for Pakistan

The two sides discussed the need for advancing the peace process in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly as well as the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution, for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, the statement read.

They also stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Saudi ties

Comments

200 characters

Saudi crown prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan, Islamabad says

‘Panama Papers’ trial to begin eight years after tax scandal

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

OGDCL discovers tight gas reserves in Sindh

Acquisition of Telenor Pakistan: PTCL says IFC approves $400mn debt financing

2023: Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs10.07bn in losses as sales plunge

Oil prices edge lower on Middle East ceasefire talks

Gold extends record rally, gains Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Muslims face dwindling representation in Modi’s India

IP gas pipeline project: Work begins ahead of Iran president’s visit

Read more stories