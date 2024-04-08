Saudi crown prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan, Islamabad says

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s invitation to visit Pakistan, the foreign office said on Monday.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan invited the Crown Prince to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at the earliest convenience, which was accepted by the Crown Prince,” the foreign office (FO) said in a statement.

Saudi crown prince and PM Shehbaz held an official meeting on Sunday at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, the FO said in a joint statement on the meeting.

“At the outset, the Crown Prince extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office, and expressed warm wishes for his tenure.

“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in turn, conveyed gratitude for the Kingdom’s steadfast support and hospitality, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to bolstering bilateral ties and economic cooperation,” it added.

During the meeting, the discussions centered on fortifying the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors. Emphasis was placed on the Kingdom’s supportive role in Pakistan’s economy and the mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment ties, the FO said.

“Both parties affirmed their commitment to expediting the first wave of investment package worth $5 billion which was discussed previously,” it maintained.

Also, both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the worrying situation in Gaza.

They urged for international efforts to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza, mitigate humanitarian impact and underscored the imperative for the international community to pressure Israel to cease hostilities, adhere to international law, and facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

The two sides discussed the need for advancing the peace process in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly as well as the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution, for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, the statement read.

They also stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region.