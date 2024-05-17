Gold price per tola falls Rs600 in Pakistan

After registering back-to-back gains in the previous two sessions, gold prices registered a marginal decline in Pakistan on Friday in line with the decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs245,000 after a single-day loss of Rs600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs210,048 after a decrease of Rs514, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold declined on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,384 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a decrease of $6 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates stood stable at Rs2,730 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

On Thursday, gold in Pakistan had increased Rs1,600 per tola.