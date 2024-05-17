AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Army chief lauds hockey team’s performance in Azlan Shah Cup

  • Extends best wishes to players for their future endeavours
BR Web Desk Published May 17, 2024

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday lauded the national hockey team’s performance in the 30th Azlan Shah Hockey Cup.

“The hockey team has brought immense pride to the nation, and we are committed to providing them with comprehensive support to ensure their continued success,” the army chief said as he received the squad at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

He extended his best wishes to the players for their future endeavors.

The meeting was also attended by President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tariq Hussain and other federation officials.

The President of PHF expressed gratitude to the COAS for the opportunity to meet and interact with the team.

Last week, the Greenshirts fell in the final of the six-nation invitational tournament as Japan clinched the title on penalty shootouts.

Japan scored first goal in the 12th minute taking advantage of Pakistan’s weak defence.

Pakistan drew level and then took the lead against Japan in the second half.

The Japanese side then equalised late to send the game to a penalty shootout.

Before the final, the three-time former Sultan Azlan Shah Cup champions had registered three wins – against South Korea, Malaysia and Canada – and two draws against Japan and New Zealand.

The national hockey team also received a grand welcome as they returned to Pakistan after winning a silver medal.

PM Youth Loan Program Chairman Rana Mashood received the hockey team and management with garlands and drum beaters.

Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub announced Rs2 million for the team after it qualified for the final.

