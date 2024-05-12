AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Pakistan hockey team returns with silver at Azlan Shah Cup

  • Receives grand welcome at Lahore International Airport
BR Web Desk Published May 12, 2024 Updated May 12, 2024 07:22pm

Pakistan hockey team on Sunday returned at Lahore International Airport after winning silver medal at the 30th Azlan Shah Hockey Cup final played in Ipoh, Malaysia.

The runner-up team – that reached the tournament’s final after 13 long years - received a grand welcome on its arrival.

PM Youth Loan Program Chairman Rana Mashood received the hockey team and management with garlands and drum beaters.

Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub announced Rs2 million for the team on qualifying for the final of the event.

Speaking to the media at the airport, hockey team captain Imad Butt said he was proud of the team that showed brilliant performance at the Azlan Shah Cup.

He said the silver at the tournament will play a vital role in the revival of hockey in the country.

The skipper said the team would further improve its performance and bring titles and victories in the upcoming games.

The Greenshirts on Saturday fell in the final of the six-nation invitational tournament as Japan clinched the title on penalty shootouts.

Japan scored first goal in the 12th minute taking advantage of Pakistan’s weak defence.

Pakistan drew level and then took the lead against Japan in the second half.

The Japanese side then equalised late to send the game to a penalty shootout.

Overall, Pakistan displayed an exceptional performance in the tournament. The three-time former Sultan Azlan Shah Cup champions registered three wins – against South Korea, Malaysia and Canada – and two draws against Japan and New Zealand.

