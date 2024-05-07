Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Pakistan-Japan game ends in draw

Pakistan clinched a last-minute draw against high-flying Japan to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Tuesday.

Both sides came hard at each other from the word go, but could not manage to convert their advances, as the first two quarters ended without a goal.

Japan then took a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute thanks to when Ken Nagayoshi scored a successful penalty corner. Pakistan tried hard but could not level up by the end of the third quarter and in the first half of the fourth.

The Green Shirts were staring at their first defeat in the tournament, but Rana Waheed Ashraf turned the tide with a perfectly crafted penalty corner in the last minute to end the game with a 1-1 draw and keep the unbeaten record intact.

Pakistan have already defeated Malaysia 5-4 and South Korea 4-0 in the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. They will next face Canada on May 8.