NAB amendments case: SC allows Imran Khan to appear via video-link

The Supreme Court (SC) allowed on Tuesday incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to present his arguments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment case, Aaj News reported.

A five-member SC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, took up the federal government’s intra-court appeal.

The plea was filed against the apex court’s 2023 verdict that annulled some of the NAB amendments and restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments.

The court directed the attorney general to ensure that the video link is operational and adjourned the case till May 16.

In 2022, the former PM had announced to challenge the amendments to the National Accountability Bill in the SC, maintaining that the proposed changes will undermine the anti-graft body’s ability to prosecute “corrupt politicians.”

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former PTI chairman called for throwing the incumbent rulers behind bars for “shamelessly” passing the amendments in the NAB laws.

“They should be put in jail for their shamelessness. Nobody can pass such laws the way this government did,” Imran said then.