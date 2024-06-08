AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Business & Finance

Turkiye to impose 40% additional tariff on vehicle imports from China

Reuters Published 08 Jun, 2024 10:20am

ISTANBUL: Turkiye has decided to impose a 40% additional tariff on imports of vehicles from China, a presidential decision published in the country’s Official Gazette showed on Saturday.

The additional tariff is set at a minimum of $7,000 per vehicle. The decision will be effective from July 7.

Turkiye to impose stocks, crypto assets transaction tax, official says

The decision said if the 40% tariff calculated from the price of an imported vehicle is under $7,000 then the minimum tariff of $7,000 will be charged.

In 2023, Turkiye imposed additional tariffs on electric vehicle imports from China and brought some regulations regarding EV maintenance and services.

