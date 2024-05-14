Blinken in Ukraine on unannounced visit to show US support: AFP journalist

KYIV, Ukraine: Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Tuesday morning in Kyiv on an unnanounced visit meant to reassure Ukrainians of continued US support and flow of weapons as Russia pummels the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Marking his fourth visit to Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Blinken arrived by overnight train from Poland and was due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to an AFP journalist accompanying him.