Blinken in Ukraine on unannounced visit to show US support: AFP journalist

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 10:49am

KYIV, Ukraine: Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Tuesday morning in Kyiv on an unnanounced visit meant to reassure Ukrainians of continued US support and flow of weapons as Russia pummels the northeastern Kharkiv region.

No threat of ground assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine says

Marking his fourth visit to Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Blinken arrived by overnight train from Poland and was due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to an AFP journalist accompanying him.

