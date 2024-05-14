AJK: PM orders release of Rs23bn

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered an immediate release of Rs23 billion to resolve the issues confronting the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The prime minister decided to provide funds after thoroughly examining the situation in the territory.

The approval was given at a special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday, which took stock of the current situation in AJK. Several parts of the AJK have witnessed protest demonstrations during the last couple of days, with the people seeking reduced electricity bills and taxes, as well as, subsidised wheat flour.

The AJK prime minister, AJK cabinet members, and senior leaders attended the meeting.

The Kashmiri leadership and other participants in the meeting thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for his swift decision to provide funds.

