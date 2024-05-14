Three protesters killed

ISLAMABAD: Situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has further worsened after three protesters were reportedly killed and five other injured on Monday evening. According to media reports, the law enforcement agencies opened fire on the participants of the “long-march” in Muzzaffarabad to disperse those following clashes with police and paramilitary forces - Rangers.

The reports further claimed that protesters also torched two vehicles belonging to the paramilitary forces while several policemen also got injured during the clashes.

