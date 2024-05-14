AIRLINK 75.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
Three protesters killed

May 14, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has further worsened after three protesters were reportedly killed and five other injured on Monday evening. According to media reports, the law enforcement agencies opened fire on the participants of the “long-march” in Muzzaffarabad to disperse those following clashes with police and paramilitary forces - Rangers.

PM Shehbaz convenes high-level meeting on AJK situation on Monday

The reports further claimed that protesters also torched two vehicles belonging to the paramilitary forces while several policemen also got injured during the clashes.

