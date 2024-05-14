Flights resumption talks: PCAA delegation leaves for Brussels

ISLAMABAD: A senior delegation from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, led by Secretary Aviation, embarked on a journey to Brussels on May 12th for Talks on Resumption of Flights to the EU.

The delegation will participate in an upcoming meeting of the European Union Air Safety Committee regarding the potential resumption of flights to the European Union by Pakistani airlines.

Scheduled for May 14th, the meeting holds significant implications for the aviation industry in Pakistan. However, it is important to note that the outcome of the discussions will be conveyed by the European Commission in due time.

In light of this, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority stresses that no official statement regarding the meeting's outcome has been issued yet.

Any reports circulating in the media are deemed premature and should be treated with caution.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority pledges to promptly communicate the results once they are officially relayed by the European Commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024