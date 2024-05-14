AIRLINK 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
CNERGY 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.32%)
DFML 29.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.63%)
DGKC 88.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.33%)
FCCL 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
FFL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.81%)
HUBC 136.89 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.28%)
HUMNL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.54%)
KEL 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.28%)
MLCF 39.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.94%)
OGDC 134.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PAEL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.39%)
PIAA 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.04%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PPL 123.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.45%)
PRL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
PTC 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.28%)
SEARL 60.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
SNGP 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.64%)
SSGC 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.86%)
UNITY 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.03%)
BR100 7,737 Increased By 12.3 (0.16%)
BR30 25,498 Decreased By -103 (-0.4%)
KSE100 74,045 Increased By 245.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 23,783 Increased By 159.7 (0.68%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-14

Flights resumption talks: PCAA delegation leaves for Brussels

Nuzhat Nazar Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: A senior delegation from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, led by Secretary Aviation, embarked on a journey to Brussels on May 12th for Talks on Resumption of Flights to the EU.

The delegation will participate in an upcoming meeting of the European Union Air Safety Committee regarding the potential resumption of flights to the European Union by Pakistani airlines.

Scheduled for May 14th, the meeting holds significant implications for the aviation industry in Pakistan. However, it is important to note that the outcome of the discussions will be conveyed by the European Commission in due time.

In light of this, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority stresses that no official statement regarding the meeting's outcome has been issued yet.

Any reports circulating in the media are deemed premature and should be treated with caution.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority pledges to promptly communicate the results once they are officially relayed by the European Commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

EU PCAA Flights resumption Pakistani airlines

Comments

200 characters

Flights resumption talks: PCAA delegation leaves for Brussels

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 500-point gain

NA, Punjab PA: ruling coalition loses two-third majorities

Urea fertilizer: MoF refuses to extend subsidy due to financial snags

Govt, IMF team start discussions

Telcos assure Aurangzeb: 5,000 SIM cards of non-filers will be blocked daily

Oil steady as investors eye US inflation, OPEC report

Significant decline in prices of petrol, HSD likely

NA budget session to commence on June 6

Finance Div earmarks Rs573.9m provisional IBCs for FY24-25

Read more stories