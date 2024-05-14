AIRLINK 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
Pakistan

Journalists’ case: SC grants police 4 weeks to complete probe

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 May, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court granted four weeks to the Islamabad police to complete the investigation into Absar Alam, Matiullah Jan, and Asad Toor attack and kidnapping cases.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, on Monday, heard journalists’ harassment cases.

The bench declared the investigation reports regarding an attack on Absar Alam and the kidnapping of Matiullah Jan and Asad Toor, unsatisfactory.

It directed the police to publish the sketches of Asad’s kidnappers and give advertisements for reward in helping the arrest of the accused. It also ordered the police to send the CCTV footage of Matiullah Jan’s kidnapping to the Punjab forensic laboratory.

The bench asked the government to appoint capable officers for the investigation of journalist cases.

The chief justice said those who file bogus petitions would have to face the consequences. He said in the past, the Supreme Court was used for vested interest, but it would not be allowed any more.

The SSP Investigation, Islamabad Masood Ahmed Bangash said that they (the police) did not have CCTV footage of Malitullah’s kidnapping, as the place from where Matiullah was picked up there were no Safe City cameras.

The chief justice, expressing annoyance, asked the SSP what he was talking about, as video of the incident is available, but the police do not have it.

Justice Faez, addressing the Additional Attorney General (AAG) said, why not such officers are removed from service. The AAG Aamir Rehman said; “I apologise on his behalf”. The CJP then asked why apology, and why not action be initiated against the SSP Investigation. He said, why not the Court ask the FIA to probe police connivance in this case.

Justice Faez remarked that heading a two-judge bench when he was hearing the journalists’ harassment case, it was taken from him and assigned this case to another bench.

During the proceeding, Raja Bilal, Ibrar Ahmed, and M Asif, appearing before the bench in person, and said that they have not submitted this petition in 2022 regarding the Code of Conduct for Journalists.

The chief justice noticed their names and addresses were written in the petition.

The chief justice told advocate Haider Waheed, who had been appearing on behalf of the petitioners, that they would not ignore this matter. He said in this case, the Supreme Court was used, adding that he would not take the burden of what was done in the past.

Barrister Salahuddin, appearing on behalf of the Press Association of the Supreme Court, informed the bench that the federal government has set up a new National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority. He requested the bench to allow him to amend the petition in view of the new Authority.

Advocate Shah Khawar, representing the PFUJ adopted the argument of the PAS counsel and said that for baseless and fake news there are legal forums. The Supreme Court and the High Courts have contempt power and can initiate criminal proceedings against persons who file false and baseless petitions.

The AAG said that the prosecution had withdrawn the case against journalist Amir Mir. He further said that framing of charges against the accused in Absar Alam attack case is pending, adding Interpol has been requested for the arrest of the accused.

He said in Asad Toor’s case, the police had written to the investigative agencies and also sent the sketches of the accused. However, he apprised that according to the NADRA as the quality of sketches is poor, therefore, the accused could not be identified.

Justice Naeem remarked that in criminal cases, the Supreme Court cannot investigate directly, adding that due to faulty investigation in criminal cases, the accused are released after 16 years. He said the policemen have capabilities but lack courage. The case was adjourned for an indefinite period.

