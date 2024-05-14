‘1st CM Skills Development Programme’ launched

LAHORE: Launching the “1st Chief Minister Skills Development Programme” in Punjab, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that under this initiative, 4000 youth will be trained in 35 TEVTA institutes in different cities.

The Punjab government will provide training in international standard advanced IT courses to 4000 students every year. God willing, the number will be raised from 4000 to 40,000 gradually, she said, adding: “We are going to train youth in the latest demand-driven IT courses in fields like cloud computing, cyber security, data analytics, graphic designing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and game development in order to multiply their employability.”

In her address at Government Technology College for Women, the CM said, “TEVTA free training in advanced courses is the right of youth, which was denied to them in the past unfortunately. When I took the first meeting of TEVTA, I felt very sad that we are still running outdated and obsolete courses and curriculum. I directed TEVTA to carry out restructuring on modern lines, and immediately adopt curricula according to the market demand, so that the youth get jobs even before they graduate.” She added, “Students who complete the course will get certification from international organizations like Microsoft, Adobe, Cisco and Unity. For advanced courses, experts and faculty need to be hired from outside or from the private sector.”

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We are starting the country’s first IT city in Lahore, which will be launched within a year. Tech giants of the world are ready to join the IT City project.” She highlighted, “People just make claims and after five years they have nothing to show. Thanks God we did the launch later but 1000 kids have already completed the training.”

She said, “The PML-N has never given sticks, slingshots and petrol bombs in the hands of children. PML-N has given laptops and scholarships to youth instead. We have built Danish Schools and state-of-the-art universities. We are also starting a skill development program now.”

The CM advised the youth, “Don’t be one-wheeling young people, take care of your parents, they have raised you with love.” She met the students and appreciated them. She also visited the lab and display center of the college and interacted with the students there. She announced to restructure the lab and make it a robotic lab.

The CM appreciated the handicrafts, paintings, and ceramic work at the display centre. A student presented her a handmade painting.

Earlier, Madam CM was given a briefing about the institution established in 1909. She also had a briefing on technical education and training in the college.

Provincial Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain highlighted the purpose and scope of the project. He said, “TEVTA’s skilled workers are in demand in Japan, Greece and other industries.”

